Creditinfo Group acquires full ownership of KIB Latvia

Creditinfo Group has completed its acquisition of full ownership of KIB Latvia, increasing its stake from 51% to 100%.

The transaction gives Creditinfo Group complete operational control of KIB Latvia and aligns the bureau's direction with the group's regional growth strategy for the Baltic market. Prior shareholders included Swedbank, SEB, Citadele, and Luminor, all of which have exited following completion of the deal.

Expanding services and digital capabilities

With full ownership secured, Creditinfo Group has outlined plans to accelerate investment in Latvia's credit infrastructure. The group intends to develop optimised data solutions and broaden the range of services available to financial institutions, businesses, and consumers operating in the market.

Planned developments include the introduction of expanded analytics capabilities, new digital tools, and a wider product portfolio. Specific areas of expansion cited include Business Information services, Fraud and Identity solutions, and a new generation of consumer-facing products. The group stated that these initiatives are intended to support financial inclusion, improve transparency, and widen access to credit across the Latvian market.

The acquisition is also expected to support more robust data-sharing practices and strengthen risk management capabilities within Latvia's financial ecosystem, contributing to responsible lending standards across the sector.

Regional context and strategic positioning

Creditinfo Group operates across 30 regions globally and has maintained a presence in Latvia through its majority stake in KIB Latvia since the partnership began. Full ownership removes any structural complexity from minority co-ownership and positions the group to move more quickly on product development and technology investment.

The Baltic credit information market has been evolving alongside broader EU regulatory developments in financial data and open finance, and the consolidation of ownership in a key national credit bureau reflects a broader trend of specialised providers deepening their footprint in regional markets.

According to the official press release, the group indicated it will continue to invest in technology, talent, and partnerships in Latvia over the coming years, with the goal of maintaining KIB Latvia's role in supporting the stability and development of the local financial sector.

Legal advisory services for the transaction were provided by COBALT, with offices in Estonia and Latvia.