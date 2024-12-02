Digital content monetisation company Coda has announced that it has finalised the acquisition of Recharge, a Europe-based prepaid payments provider.

The current news comes after Coda signed a definitive acquisition agreement with Recharge last month, more specifically, in July 2025, with the company mentioning its plans to accelerate its global expansion through the deal.

Coda and Recharge’s deal

The transaction combines two businesses with complementary capabilities. As part of the deal, Coda is set to provide its deep partnerships with digital content publishers, including Electronic Arts, Activision, and Riot Games, as well as its extensive payments network across Southeast Asia and other growth markets. On the other hand, Recharge will bring consumer brands such as Apple, Google, Vodafone, and PlayStation, and a range of prepaid products across Europe. By working together, the two companies serve over 200 million users in over 180 markets and processed USD 1.75 billion in sales in 2024, according to their data.

Furthermore, the acquisition focuses on bringing a single partner for the global distribution and monetisation of digital content and prepaid products across mobile gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle. By facilitating increased scale, broader product depth, and wider geographic reach, the combined business intends to offer more value for partners and consumers, capture new market share, and support the advancement of the digital commerce industry.

The transaction will see Recharge’s brands, including Recharge.com, Startselect, and Giftcloud, along with Coda’s solutions, such as Codapay, Custom Commerce, Codashop, and Coda Distribution, operating without interruption. No changes will be made to the teams, ensuring continuity as the merged company works to deliver scale, reach, and revenue opportunities for partners globally. Additionally, the deal is supported by Apis Partners, Insight Partners, Smash Capital, and Coda’s other investors.

Commenting on the move, representatives from Coda highlighted that closing this acquisition supports their company’s growth trajectory. Recharge is set to add a solid consumer business and a product portfolio that fits with Coda’s. With this purchase, the company seeks to further expand its footprint and capabilities and create new opportunities for partners and customers worldwide.