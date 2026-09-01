Clerky has agreed to join Stripe, combining its startup legal paperwork platform with Stripe's payments infrastructure.

According to the announcement, Clerky will operate as part of Stripe going forward, and the company said it will retain its existing team and product focus.

Clerky was founded more than a decade ago by startup attorneys based in Silicon Valley, US. According to the company, its founders observed that startups attempting to complete legal paperwork more quickly and cheaply often incurred higher costs later, when attorneys needed to correct errors ahead of legal due diligence. Clerky was built to address this by embedding legal expertise directly into its products.

Furthermore, the company said its relationship with Stripe developed through prior interactions across the startup ecosystem, and that shared views on company culture and a common focus on supporting startups informed its decision to join Stripe. Under the arrangement, Clerky said it intends to continue operating with the same team and the same focus on helping high-growth startups and their attorneys complete legal paperwork, while maintaining its current level of service.

Stripe, a US-based payments and financial infrastructure provider, has operated for more than 15 years, building infrastructure used by a broad base of startups for payments processing. Clerky described Stripe as one of the more startup-aligned companies in its sector and said this was a factor behind its decision to join Stripe as a long-term base for its operations.

Implications for the startup ecosystem

The agreement adds a legal paperwork platform to Stripe's existing set of infrastructure products aimed at startups. Clerky said that, as part of Stripe, it expects to have additional resources available for developing new products and features for startups and attorneys already using its platform. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.