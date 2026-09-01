BitGo has acquired NYDIG's institutional trading business, expanding its digital asset derivatives, financing, and capital markets offering.

The transaction adds derivatives, structured products, financing, and capital markets capabilities to BitGo's existing institutional platform, while allowing NYDIG to concentrate on its power generation, bitcoin mining, and high-performance computing (HPC) data centre development business.

Deal structure and scope

Under the agreement, approximately 30 NYDIG employees have joined BitGo, along with NYDIG's institutional client trading relationships. The acquired business has served asset managers, hedge funds, corporates, family offices, and other institutional participants requiring risk management, liquidity, and customised trading strategies.

The acquisition is intended to complement BitGo's regulated custody, settlement, and wallet infrastructure by adding trading and financing capabilities under a single platform. According to the announcement, the move reflects a broader institutional request for integrated digital asset infrastructure that combines custody, trading, financing, settlement, and capital markets services within one regulated provider. BitGo has described the transaction as intended to strengthen client retention on its platform by broadening the range of services available to institutional users.

NYDIG's shift towards energy and computing infrastructure

Following the sale of its institutional trading unit, NYDIG will direct its resources towards its vertically integrated power generation, bitcoin mining, and HPC data centre development business. The company has a development pipeline going beyond three gigawatts (GW), with more than one GW expected to become deliverable in 2027 and 2028. This positions NYDIG within the growing intersection of energy infrastructure and computing capacity, an area that has drawn increasing attention as bitcoin mining operators diversify into HPC and data centre services to meet rising demand for computing power.

Industry context

The transaction illustrates a continuing trend among digital asset infrastructure providers to consolidate services spanning custody, trading, and financing, as institutional clients seek fewer, more comprehensive counterparties for their digital asset activities.

For BitGo, the addition of derivatives and structured products capabilities extends its institutional markets platform beyond custody and settlement, areas in which the company has traditionally focused. Furthermore, for NYDIG, the divestment allows a narrower strategic focus on capital-intensive infrastructure projects in mining and HPC, sectors that require sustained investment in power generation and data centre capacity.