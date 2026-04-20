American Express has announced an agreement to acquire Hypercard, known as Hyper, an agentic expense management company founded in 2022.

The acquisition is expected to close within the second quarter of 2026, subject to closing conditions. Hyper's team will join American Express's commercial services business to support the development of agentic tools and AI-powered solutions for business customers.

Hyper has focused on transforming expense management from manual workflows into autonomous processes, developing AI agents that automatically categorise and file expenses, verify them against budget and policy rules, and send reminders when submissions are due. American Express and Hyper previously partnered in 2024 to launch the Hypercard Rewards American Express card, which embedded AI-powered expense agents through the Amex Agile Partner Platform.

Strategic context and commercial services roadmap

The acquisition builds on American Express's stated strategy to integrate AI into its commercial products and services. The company has indicated it plans to launch an expense management platform later in 2026, and the Hyper team's expertise in designing and deploying AI agents is intended to accelerate that development. American Express describes its commercial business membership offering as combining card products, intelligent software, and AI tools for business customers.

Furthermore, the acquisition reflects growing investment by financial institutions in agentic automation for corporate expense management, where AI-driven categorisation, policy enforcement, and workflow automation reduce the administrative burden on finance teams and improve compliance with spending policies.

Commenting on the news, Raymond Joabar, Group President of Global Commercial Services at American Express, noted that the company is building advanced AI capabilities into its products, and that Hyper's expertise in designing and deploying AI agents supports that ambition. Marc Baghadjian, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyper, added that the acquisition continues Hyper's founding mission to better automate the expense process through AI.