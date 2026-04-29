Amadeus has announced its intention to acquire IDEMIA Public Security for EUR 1.2 billion, expanding its biometric identity capabilities across travel.

The deal follows Amadeus' 2024 acquisition of Vision-Box, a provider of biometric solutions for airports, airlines, and border control customers, and forms part of a broader strategy to position biometric identity as a core component of its travel platform. With regulatory approvals required, closing is expected by mid-2027. An earn-out structure agreed by both parties could bring total consideration to EUR 1.35 billion.

Expanding the biometric layer across travel

IPS employs approximately 3.300 people worldwide and serves more than 600 public and private sector customers. Its capabilities span passenger processing, access control, and government-grade biometric identification and data solutions. The company operates across both public and private sectors, giving Amadeus exposure to regulated identity environments beyond the aviation and hospitality verticals it currently serves.

Through the process of integrating IPS's technology with its existing airline, airport, hotel, and border management systems, Amadeus aims to support more automated and AI-enabled passenger journeys. Biometric verification enables identity to be confirmed at multiple points along a journey, while also reducing manual processing steps and improving operational throughput for airports and border agencies.

The acquisition also deepens Amadeus' positioning as a travel ecosystem orchestrator. The company already connects airlines, airports, hotels, and border systems, and the process of adding IPS's end-to-end identity platform would extend those connections into adjacent regulated environments where trusted identity is a requirement.

Strategic context

The broader travel industry has seen accelerating biometric adoption over recent years, driven by both passenger demand for frictionless journeys and government investment in automated border management. Trusted digital identity is increasingly treated as foundational infrastructure across the end-to-end travel process rather than a standalone feature.

For Amadeus, the intended acquisition represents a continuation of the investment thesis established with Vision-Box: that owning biometric capability offers a structural advantage in connecting the various stages of a traveller's journey. A combined Amadeus-IPS offering would, according to the company, also drive further digitalisation of core travel processes, enabling more secure interconnectivity between stakeholders.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.