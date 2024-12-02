YouTrip has launched a MYR wallet, available to all users in Singapore, following a progressive roll-out that offers a service with no hidden fees or foreign exchange mark-ups. The wallet enables users to exchange and store MYR directly within the YouTrip app, helping them maximise their budget for trips to Malaysia, with the region being amongst the favourite destinations for travellers.











Moreover, YouTrip expects that the trend of pre-trip currency conversions will persist as users seek to exchange rates ahead of time to reduce the risk of volatile currency movements. At the time of writing, to mark the rollout, the multi-currency payment platform planned to offer free shuttle bus rides between Singapore and Johor Bahru on four weekends from 19 April to 11 May 2025. Moreover, YouTrip was providing limited-time perks for users transacting in Ringgit, featuring various cashback promotions.

Officials from YouTrip state that this launch aims to provide more control and flexibility to its clients, along with the ability to lock in MYR exchange rates through the in-app wallet. Furthermore, this feature is part of the multi-currency platform strategy to optimise cross-border spending convenience for users traveling in Malaysia.





Latest news on YouTrip

Earlier in 2025, YouTrip launched its new overseas transfer feature, aiming to allow users to send money abroad.

Addressing the increasing demand for international remittance solutions, YouTrip offered secure and competitive foreign exchange rates, allowing users to avoid the inflated rates charged by several traditional remittance services. As a result, customers could remit in local currencies to more than 40 countries through bank transfers, DuitNow, GCash & UPI, and maximise savings with YouTrip’s FX rates and transfer fees for overseas transfers.