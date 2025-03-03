YouTrip expands its services with cross-border payments

Following this announcement, the new services will strengthen YouTrip’s position as a comprehensive and secure cross-border payment solution, as well as address the increasing demand for international remittance solutions.
In addition, users will have the possibility to remit in local currencies to more than 40 countries through bank transfers, DuitNow, GCash & UPI, and maximised saving with YouTRip’s FX rates and transferent fee for overseas transfers. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
By leveraging YouTrip’s secure and competitive foreign exchange rates, users will be given the possibility to avoid the inflated rates offered by several traditional remittance services. In addition, they will be able to transfer funds with a transparent fee structure to recipients in over 40 countries in their local currencies, a process that is set to maximise the amount that reaches their loved ones, friends, or acquaintances. This includes high-demand remittance destinations like Malaysia, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and Australia. At the same time, payments and transfers are made directly to overseas bank accounts, or through FAST payment methods such as DuitNow, GCash, or UPI in select countries.
Customers will also have the capability to specify the pracise amount recipients should receive in their local currency, as YouTrip’s system wll calculate and display the corresponding SGD amount. One-Time Password (OTP) verification will be required when adding new recipients for overseas transfers. Transactions exceeding USD 742 (SGD 1.000) will need either a PIN or biometric authentication as an added layer of security. Furthermore, users can adjust their default transfer limit within the app, with a 12-hour cooling-off period for any increased limits, a process that also applies to newly logged-in devices, and new recipients can only be added after this window has passed.
