Vesta's instant transaction guarantee platform uses machine learning to enable increased approval rates and a better customer experience for online purchases, all while reducing retailers' exposure to fraud-related costs. Telco, ecommerce, travel, and financial services companies trust Vesta's platform to enhance approvals for legitimate sales and eliminate chargebacks and other forms of digital fraud. This loan will help Vesta expand to new customers and maintain existing ones.











Runway’s representatives said they are excited to provide additional capital to enhance Vesta's growth and support the development of a thoughtful and strategic product roadmap. When it comes to operations, Vesta has built a high-quality client base in a range of key verticals such as telco, ecommerce, travel, and financial services.

Officials from Vesta sated that Runway understand their needs, the changing commerce market, and the long-term trajectory of their business. Runway stood out due to the close relationships they've formed with their team and because Vesta has found the firm to be a diligent, steady partner who will help it grow aggressively with minimal dilution and thoughtfully structured terms.





PLDT and Smart integrate Vesta to protect their transactions

Through this integration, Smart and PLDT customers will enjoy safer and more secure online payment transactions with the help of Vesta and PayMaya’s payment acceptance solutions.

With over two decades of industry experience, Vesta is using end-to-end transaction platforms and AI-driven anti-fraud solutions provided by PayMaya Philippines. On the other hand, PayMaya is the country’s sole end-to-end digital financial services platform company.

According to a 2020 report by Google, 37% of digital service consumers in the Philippines were new clients. Combined with another survey conducted by Vesta that showed one third of the Philippine online buyers ranking security and safety as their top concerns regarding e-commerce, PLDT and Smart’s increased security platforms aim to meet consumers’ new needs.





What does Vesta do?

Vesta is a global transaction guarantee platform for online purchases, delivering high approval rates and a frictionless customer experience while eliminating fraud for leading brands in telco, ecommerce, travel, and financial services. Using strong data science and advanced machine learning backed by 26 years of experience, companies around the world rely on Vesta to increase the completion of legitimate sales and eliminate chargebacks and other forms of digital fraud in real time.Vesta delivers 100% liability-free transaction and revenue protection, allowing merchants to focus on growing their business. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR, with offices in Atlanta, Miami, Ireland, Mexico, and Singapore.

