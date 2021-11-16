|
PLDT and Smart use Vesta to strengthen online secure transactions

Tuesday 16 November 2021 15:22 CET | News

Philippine-based integrated telecommunications company PLDT and its wireless unit Smart have announced the integration of Vesta’s anti-fraud solutions to enhance online transactions.

Through this integration, Smart and PLDT customers will enjoy safer and more secure online payment transactions with the help of PayMaya’s payment acceptance solutions. 

With over two decades of industry experience, Vesta is using end-to-end transaction platforms and AI-driven anti-fraud solutions provided by PayMaya Philippines. On the other hand, PayMaya is the country’s sole end-to-end digital financial services platform company. 

According to a 2020 report by Google, 37% of digital service consumers in the Philippines were new clients. Combined with another survey conducted by Vesta that showed one third of the Philippine online buyers ranking security and safety as their top concerns regarding e-commerce, PLDT and Smart’s increased security platforms aim to meet consumers’ new needs. 

