Verilo has launched live verification for damaged-item claims, letting Shopify merchants collect evidence through a guided phone camera capture.

Verilo has introduced live verification for damaged-item claims in online retail, now available on the Shopify App Store. Merchants send the customer a single link, and the customer shows the item, its shipping label, and the damage to their phone camera in a short guided capture. The merchant then receives structured evidence and a result in the support ticket they already use. Plans start at USD 29 a month, billed through Shopify, and recordings are stored encrypted and deleted at the end of the store’s retention period, which is 90 days by default.

Capturing evidence live rather than inspecting photos

Most online retailers handle claims of damage on arrival by asking for a photograph and deciding based on it. However, image editing and generative AI tools can now add a crack, dent, or chip to a picture of an undamaged product in seconds, with results that can be difficult to distinguish from real photographs. Tools that inspect uploaded images for signs of editing assess a file that may already have been altered, whereas Verilo never requests a file and instead captures the evidence live in the browser. Bailee Satie, founder of Verilo, stated that as AI-generated images become more convincing, retailers need to reconsider how they establish trust in the evidence behind damage claims, and that verification should take place when evidence is captured rather than afterwards.

The merchant sends a verification link from the helpdesk ticket or the Verilo dashboard, or automatically through rules that match certain tickets. The customer completes the capture in their phone browser, without installing an app or creating an account, showing the shipping label, the item, the damage up close, a slow movement around the item, and their hand beside the damage. Verilo reads the label and matches it to the order’s tracking number, compares the item with the store’s product images, and uses motion, light reflection, and handling signals to confirm that a physical object, rather than a screen or a print, is in front of the camera.

Results and integrations

Each capture produces one of three results, Verified, Needs Review, or Unable to Verify, posted to the ticket as an internal note with each check described and a timeline of the capture. A result describes only the evidence captured in that session and does not establish how or when the damage occurred. The merchant decides whether to refund, replace, accept a return, or reject the claim, and Verilo does not make that decision.

Verilo works with Shopify stores, drawing orders, products, and tracking numbers from the store, and connects to the Gorgias, Zendesk, and Intercom helpdesks. Teams without a helpdesk can use the Verilo dashboard, which stores each claim’s evidence and offers a downloadable evidence pack. On its Growth and Scale plans, captures of damage that occurred in transit can also be turned into carrier claim packs. By moving verification to the point of capture, the approach responds to the growing difficulty of relying on photographs as evidence in refund decisions.