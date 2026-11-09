Supervisors from the US Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) have reportedly contacted banks to check whether their systems have vulnerabilities following the security breach at cryptocurrency exchange Binance. According to people familiar with the matter, supervisors asked banks about any unusual activity or disruption to their services. The Federal Reserve and the OCC declined to comment.

Banks review their own defences

Banks have been studying the Binance incident and running diagnostics on their systems to ensure they can defend against a similar attack, according to people familiar with the efforts. At one large US bank, a cybersecurity team reportedly contacted counterparts at Binance within hours of the attack and is preparing an internal report that may lead to a review of the bank's systems and possible security updates.

One bank contacted by regulators reported no disruption to its services, and said that staff had prepared talking points for customers but had received few enquiries. People familiar with the matter said a key concern is that AI models are evolving quickly, making it harder for banks to keep pace with attackers, and that banks are devoting significant resources to reviewing and patching their cybersecurity code.

The USD 6.3 billion Binance breach

Binance confirmed on 30 October 2026 that a security incident had led to unauthorised withdrawals with an estimated impact of around USD 6.3 billion. The exchange said it had worked with blockchain partners to freeze around USD 3 billion of the affected assets, and blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs has attributed the attack to North Korea.

Binance said it was in close contact with regulators worldwide and was keeping them informed about the breach, but that it was unaware of any discussions between banks and regulators or of any impact on US banks. The checks come as links between crypto and traditional finance grow, after US bank regulators eased their approach, including the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of 2022 guidance that asked banks to seek permission before starting crypto activities.