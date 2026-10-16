Unit21 and Corelation have linked fraud detection and AML monitoring with KeyStone, letting credit unions investigate and act in one system.

Unit21, an AI risk infrastructure platform for fraud prevention and anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring, has formed a partnership with US-based Corelation, the core processor behind KeyStone, which serves more than 300 credit union clients. The two-way integration sends member, account, card, and transaction data from KeyStone into Unit21 for detection and investigation. Analysts can then take action back in KeyStone through Corelation’s KeyBridge API, blocking cards, stopping payments, and placing holds without leaving the case. As a result, credit unions on KeyStone can detect, investigate, act on, and report fraud and AML risk within a single system.

Closing the gap between detection and action

Until now, an analyst could spot fraud in one system but had to log in to the core separately to stop it, look up the member again, and re-enter the account details. With the integration, the evidence, decision, and action sit on the same record, and the audit trail is created the moment the analyst acts. Credit unions using Corelation gain access to fraud prevention, AML transaction monitoring, case management, and regulatory filing on a data feed that Corelation builds and supports. Unit21’s credit union customers on KeyStone can send card blocks, card activations, stop payments, and cheque holds to the core from within a case, with each action logged alongside its supporting evidence, creating a single workflow from a suspicious transaction to a filed Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) or Currency Transaction Report (CTR).

Tyler Allen, CEO of Unit21, stated that fraud moves at the speed of real-time payments, and that credit unions cannot fight it with next-day files and a second login. According to Allen, the partnership allows credit unions to detect fraud, stop it in the core, and file reports from a single case, reducing financial losses and harm to members.

How the integration works

Corelation provides a dedicated Unit21 AML extract, configured in each credit union’s KeyStone environment by its own administrator or data team. After an initial historical load, the extract sends incremental changes to entities, joint account holders, accounts, cards, and transactions about every five minutes, giving Unit21 a near real-time view of member activity. Unit21 runs the credit union’s own rules and AI agents on this data and sends any required actions back to KeyStone through the KeyBridge API. Credit unions can also connect their digital banking platforms to Unit21 for real-time decisions on logins, profile changes, and payments.

Tim Maron, Chief Revenue Officer at Corelation, stated that credit unions choose KeyStone because it places the member at the centre, and that the partnership extends this approach to fraud and Bank Secrecy Act compliance, allowing credit unions to act on risk directly from their investigations. Unit21 serves more than 180 customers across more than 90 countries, and its AI agents have processed more than 1.5 million alerts to date. By linking detection directly to the core, the integration removes the manual step between identifying fraud and stopping it, which credit unions have typically handled across separate systems.