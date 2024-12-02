Trust Payments teams with Feedzai to augment risk management offerings

Feedzai’s RiskOps solves the identity, real-time data, and collaboration across the customer lifecycle whilst increasing productivity and enabling financial services companies to deliver outcomes for their customers, according to the press release.

Trust Payments’ officials stated partnering with Feedzai ensures their vision for Converged Commerce can be backed by their risk management offering, covering device authentication, malware defence, behavioural biometrics, and a full suite of integrated fraud and anti-money laundering solutions. This partnership will reinforce Trust’s commitment to a high-standard risk framework to help deliver trusted commerce solutions to its customers around the world.

Banks, processors, and retailers trust Feedzai to protect their money and manage risk while improving the customer experience for everyday users, without compromising privacy. Feedzai is a Series D company and has raised USD 282 million to date with a current valuation of USD 1.5 billion. Its technology protects 900 million people in 190 countries.

