



In a bid to further support enterprises in optimising their operations, Trulioo introduced an instant results capability that can both reduce the onboarding time and scale verification speed. The company works towards providing operational efficiencies without compromising accuracy.











The current news comes shortly after Trulioo launched the Trulioo Fraud Intelligence, a capability that is intended to offer predictive risk insights across 195 countries. With the solution, the company focused on augmenting how global businesses manage synthetic and third-party fraud, as the tool provides comprehensive coverage across a range of markets by combining risk indicators with consortium data, advanced velocity monitoring, and real-time signal monitoring in a single API.





Trulioo’s instant results capability

The newly introduced instant results feature underlines Trulioo's commitment to continuous development that meets the needs, demands, and preferences of the industry, with the company aiming to deliver faster verification outcomes. In addition, the tool supports organisations in optimising processing times while maintaining verification integrity and meeting compliance requirements. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Trulioo mentioned that their company continues to solidify its platform via strategic improvements in data sequencing and intelligent routing through a single API.

By leveraging Trulioo’s platform capability to offer faster verification results, businesses are set to be able to simplify the onboarding process, minimise complexities, and advance the growth of their operations. At the time of the announcement, the instant results feature was available to all Trulioo customers as part of the company’s platform.

Besides launching new services and upgrading its platform, Trulioo entered several collaborations recently to further advance its operations. For example, just before introducing Trulioo Fraud Intelligence, the company expanded its ongoing partnership with Airwallex to assist in the verification of several forms of identification, including passports, ID cards, and driver’s licences in the regions they operate in.

