Trulioo announces new global fraud intelligence feature

With the new solution, Trulioo intends to optimise how global businesses manage synthetic and third-party fraud, as the capability delivers comprehensive coverage across a range of markets by merging risk indicators with consortium data, advanced velocity monitoring, and real-time signal monitoring in a single API. Through the Trulioo API, the company plans to simplify integration, minimise time to market, and allow developers to access all Trulioo services via a single token and endpoint, despite their region or product category.
An integrated platform that allows organisations to set and update rules to balance compliance and fraud prevention for an optimised customer experience;
Augmented fraud signals, with Trulioo adapting its models, machine learning, and predictive features to meet fraud prevention needs;
Global coverage through predictive risk intelligence for emails, phones, and IP addresses, with the Trulioo identity intelligence network ensuring access to data that enables companies to calibrate region-specific risk signals.
