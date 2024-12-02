Truecaller launches fraud protection feature





The feature was designed with the feedback Truecaller received from its clients, as well as the platform’s proprietary machine learning intelligence. The aim is set to fight fraudulent messages that users might receive and mistakenly believe them as legitimate.

The company estimated that numerous individuals received at least one of these messages over the past three months. The threats can range, as the senders referred to themselves as people who contacted the clients on behalf of a bank, charity, or lottery, as well as other types of situations, like bill payments, job offers, KYC-related centers, or loans.

Truecaller fraud protection tool will be able to recognise fraudulent activities by analysing the sender and its messages. The company’s system will also adapt in order to automatically discover new forms of fraud, without the need for the presence of a report from the client.

Currently, the feature is available for all of the users from India that use an Android device. Customers from the region will have the possibility to implement it for free.

While using the fraud protection service, Truecaller’s application will show clients a red notification in case they receive a message that seems suspicious. This specific notification aims to warn the user of its presence, as well as to communicate the need for them to not take any action regarding the threat. It will remain on screen for a while until it is manually dismissed.

In the case where the customer misses the warning and accesses the fraudulent SMS, Truecaller will automatically disable all of the links that are present. The SMS will be accessible only if the users will choose to mark the specific sender as safe.

The application will not upload any messages, as all the processing procedures will happen locally on the device of the individual. This will be possible because of the AI filters that are implemented on Truecaller’s platform.









Truecaller’s products and services

Caller identification smartphone application Truecaller was built in order to provide its customers with multiple services and products, focused on protecting their privacy. Its features offer users control over who is trying to get in touch with them, being simple and free to use while identifying the names of incoming calls and SMS.

Clients will have the possibility to block numbers and auto-block telemarketers and robocalls, as Truecaller identifies and detects any known spammer and automatically blocks them. Other products include the intelligent dialer, an organised and spam-free inbox, caller id identification, and more.

In August 2022, Truecaller partnered with the Indian ecommerce enabler GoKwik for instant verification of its customers. This was set to improve conversions and reduce RTOs (return to origin) by using Truecaller’s expertise in identifying and verifying the users.

GoKwik optimised its existing dynamic product models by leveraging Truecaller’s SDK, a solution that was designed to provide mobile-first startups, developers, and businesses the possibility to simplify client verification for web and mobile applications.