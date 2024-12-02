The investment includes participation from Rabo Investments, the corporate investment arm of Rabobank, alongside existing investors Motive Ventures, 10x Founders, and 14Peaks Capital. The funding aims to support ThreatFabric's objectives of international growth and strengthening the banking sector's resilience against cyber threats. Rabobank and ThreatFabric intend to collaborate closely through a co-creation partnership.

ThreatFabric officials highlighted the significance of the partnership, noting the longstanding relationship with Rabobank, which began with security code reviews for its early online banking systems. They also emphasised that the partnership goes beyond a traditional client-vendor relationship, leveraging Rabobank's expertise in fraud prevention to enhance ThreatFabric's solutions and align their shared mission of combating financial crime.

Representatives from Rabobank described ThreatFabric as a valuable partner. They pointed to years of collaboration and co-creation as key factors in the effectiveness of ThreatFabric's products, expressing optimism about the partnership's expansion.

Rabo Investments officials noted that the collaboration builds on a proven relationship. They brought up that the investment aligns with Rabobank's goal of fighting financial crime on a global scale and revealed its potential to accelerate ThreatFabric's strategy.

More information about the three companies

Founded in 2015 in Amsterdam, ThreatFabric focuses on online fraud prevention, mobile malware detection, and threat intelligence. The company delivers data-driven solutions aimed at protecting financial institutions against scams, account takeovers, and other cyber threats.

Rabobank is an international financial institution rooted in cooperative principles. With operations in 37 countries, the bank provides retail and wholesale banking, leasing, private banking, and real estate services.

Rabo Investments, part of Rabobank, serves as the strategic investment arm focusing on innovation through partnerships and emerging technologies. According to the official press release, the company’s initiatives aim to create a stronger and more secure financial ecosystem in alignment with Rabobank's mission.

