TabSense, a Saudi Arabia-based point-of-sale technology company, has announced the launch of an AI Fraud Detection Agent designed to identify and flag revenue losses in restaurants and cafes through continuous, autonomous transaction monitoring.

The launch is being positioned by the company as a move beyond conventional POS recording into what it describes as a Point of Intelligence (POI) model.

The AI Fraud Detection Agent provides round-the-clock monitoring of every transaction, detecting patterns indicative of unusual cashier behaviour, revenue leakage between shift changes, and unauthorised exceptions such as repeated discounts or refunds that bypass standard protocols. The system is designed to surface these anomalies in real time rather than retrospectively through end-of-day reporting.

Platform capabilities and Saudi market context

Beyond fraud detection, TabSense's platform includes agentic cross-selling functionality that the company states increases average basket size by 7% and earnings before interest and tax by 38%, as well as conversational operations that allow merchants to access performance reports and manage inventory via WhatsApp. The platform is built to support ZATCA Phase II e-invoicing compliance, which is a regulatory requirement for businesses operating in Saudi Arabia and a key consideration for the country's 150,000-plus SMEs in the food services sector.

TabSense entered the Saudi market with an AI-native architecture, describing this as a strategic advantage over established POS providers that carry legacy technical infrastructure. According to an independent study conducted by Headway, TabSense achieved a higher System Satisfaction Index than competitors, with a specific lead in ease of use, and the majority of users reported familiarity with the system within one to two days.

The company has indicated it is offering some AI agents free of charge during 2026 to reduce switching barriers for existing operators.

Commenting on the news, Mohamed Jaber, Co-Founder and CEO of TabSense, said the platform reasons through transaction data to protect merchant profitability in real time, rather than simply recording what happened after the fact.