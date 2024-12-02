Porter and Incognia have partnered to address multi-account order abuse on India's goods transport platform using device intelligence technology.

The abuse in question involves driver-partners cloning the Porter app on a single device to operate multiple accounts simultaneously, accepting parallel orders from the same handset. This allowed a segment of users to capture a disproportionate share of available orders, limiting access for other driver-partners and creating operational inefficiencies across the network.

Impact on operations and sustainability

Beyond the equity implications for driver-partners, the fraudulent activity had measurable effects on service reliability and environmental performance. Overlapping orders contributed to delayed pickups, extended customer wait times, and unnecessary vehicle trips. Porter has stated that the resulting excess fuel consumption ran counter to its sustainability commitments.

Incognia's approach identifies fraudulent activity at the device level rather than through account-based signals, which the company says allows it to intervene without disrupting the accounts of legitimate driver-partners. Login flows, earnings access, and support functions remain intact for those not engaged in abusive behaviour.

Device intelligence in logistics fraud prevention

The partnership reflects a broader trend in platform-based logistics, where operators are increasingly turning to identity verification and device intelligence tools to manage ecosystem integrity. India's on-demand logistics sector has grown rapidly, and with scale comes greater exposure to abuse patterns that erode trust between platforms, their workers, and end customers.

A company official at Porter noted that deploying device intelligence is intended to strengthen trust across the platform while supporting fair participation and reliable service delivery.

Incognia operates across multiple markets and focuses on passive device identity verification, identifying devices based on behavioural and location signals rather than requiring active user input. The company has positioned its technology as applicable to fraud scenarios in mobility, financial services, and other platform-based models.

For Porter, the practical outcome is a more equitable order allocation system. Driver-partners who were previously outcompeted by multi-account operators now have fairer access to available work, while customers benefit from more predictable fulfilment times and fewer service disruptions.