Sumsub, a trust infrastructure platform serving more than 4,000 clients across financial services, crypto, trading, and iGaming, has selected IPinfo as its primary source of IP geolocation and VPN detection data. IPinfo's data is embedded directly into Sumsub's platform. It supports know your customer (KYC) and fraud prevention checks for clients that may need to justify their decisions to auditors and regulators.

The decision followed customer questions about why individual IP addresses had been flagged as risky. Sumsub needed clear evidence to support its classifications, and its previous provider could not supply it. Vyacheslav Zholudev, Co-founder and CTO of Sumsub, said customers rely on the company's signals to make decisions they may later have to defend to auditors. As a result, every signal must be substantiated and the data must hold up long after onboarding.

Accuracy measured against known traffic

Sumsub measured IPinfo's data against its own known traffic. IPinfo correctly identified the country for 98.77% of the IP addresses tested and placed half of all results within 20 km of the corresponding GPS position. Fewer than 6% of results were more than 500 km away. Country-level accuracy and a low rate of large location errors are the measures that matter most in fraud and compliance decisions.

Beyond geolocation, IPinfo provides data on location precision, anonymisation and hosting infrastructure, and the network behind an IP address. Together, these signals give Sumsub a fuller view of each address, which its customers can use from onboarding through to continuous monitoring. Ben Dowling, Founder and Co-CEO of IPinfo, said the quality of third-party data directly affects the reputation of the verification platforms that build it into their products. He added that providing the evidence behind its data has always been central to IPinfo's approach.

IP data as compliance infrastructure

For fintech and verification companies, IP intelligence is shifting from a background enrichment signal to part of the infrastructure behind critical decisions. As verification platforms deal with growing complexity, they are looking for data that is accurate, measurable, explainable, and supported by evidence. The expectations placed on underlying data providers are becoming more demanding as these signals are embedded more deeply into compliance workflows.