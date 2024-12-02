Suits Me partners with Jumio







Through this collaboration, the two companies intend to help underbanked individuals in the UK apply for an account without requiring traditional banking documents. Suits Me is one of the first companies in the region to enable those without a photo ID or verified proof of address to open an account quickly.According to officials, the partnership with Jumio aims to enable Suits Me to support more individuals who are underbanked. People who do not have access to the required documentation or do not want to incur the travel costs to visit a branch can apply online for an account with Suits Me. Moreover, Suits Me’s objective is to eliminate the challenges of opening an account and simplify the process with a range of accounts that fit customers’ needs. Individuals without photo ID can open an account with a selfie upload and an image of one proof of identification, including Benefits or HMRC letter, or other accepted documents. In addition to traditional bank account features, the company also provides cashback on everyday spending a personal account manager available in 19 languages.