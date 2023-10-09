Jumio partners with NextWealth to scale digital trust solutions

The expansion of the strategic collaboration marks a key step in Jumio’s mission to leverage technological innovation towards the eradication of increasingly complex online fraud and financial crime and seeks to support the company in scaling its AI-powered digital trust solutions.
Per the press release information, Jumio’s AI-powered solutions have reached high automation and quality rates, and the enhanced collaboration with NextWealth will see the latter provide ongoing identity verification services for Jumio, looking to enable the company to continue expanding upon its innovation. When talking about Jumio’s customers, the partnership provides them with global support and scale with the same service levels.
NextWealth is set to be responsible for providing back-office operations for Jumio and ensuring hassle-free business continuity. The company’s track record in hiring, developing, and retaining talent at scale, as well as in executing with quality, is set to enable Jumio to scale its operations in a secure manner. When commenting on the announcement, Jumio officials said that the company’s mission to make the internet a safer place relies on the continuous development of innovative fraud prevention solutions to counter cybercriminals and their increasingly sophisticated tactics. As the company’s automation and quality rates have grown, partnering with NextWealth enables it to focus on its core business and technology objectives and to support its customers wherever they do business across the world.
Jumio looks to help organisations ensure they know and trust their customers online. Ranging from account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio KYX Platform offers advanced identity proofing, risk signals, and compliance solutions that help companies establish, maintain, and reassert trust accurately.
Leveraging powerful tech including automation, biometrics, AI/ML, liveness detection, and no-code orchestration with numerous data sources, Jumio helps organisations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML.
