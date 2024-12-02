Spreedly leverages Stripe's Radar





Radar helps detect and block fraud using machine learning that trains on data across millions of global companies. By learning from a network of global businesses processing billions in payments each year, Radar assigns risk scores to every payment and automatically blocks many high-risk payments. The solution is included with Stripe and is available to their customers.

Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform enables digital transactions with complete payment services marketplace. Customers worldwide secure card data in its PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimise over USD 30 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service.

