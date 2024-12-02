SpotterFitness partners Shufti Pro to improve user security

SpotterFitness is a health management app that helps fitness enthusiasts keep track of their activities, manage timetables, and keep in touch with their coaches. The platform provides a comprehensive gym management option as well as personal training requirements. The partnership with Shufti Pro comes in the context of online health classes and mobile gym management applications becoming more popular, as well as the increased threat of fraud in the fitness industry.

According to the company press release, these fraudulent activities range from identity theft to credit card fraud and fake registrations. By working with Shufti Pro, SpotterFitness aims to protect the identities of its clients and enhance the security of its platform.

Shufti Pro offers AI-based IDV solutions to enterprises operating in industries such as regtech, fintech, and banking. These IDV solutions are available for companies of all sizes all over the world, and they offer a verification accuracy rate of 99.3% according to Shufti Pro.

In the official press release, SpotterFitness officials talked about their partnership with Shufti Pro and revealed that they will rely on the company’s solutions for verification so that their users and partners can use the app in a safe and efficient manner. In turn, Shufti Pro officials highlighted the need for fitness platforms to access accurate and compliant IDV solutions that can support their business goals.

Other developments from Shufti Pro

In March 2023, Shufti Pro received ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification as part of its efforts to develop a risk-free digital world for businesses. ISO 27001:2013 is an international security standard that lays out practices for how organisations should manage their data. It dictates how companies should cater to data security risks by creating an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

This approach requires executive leadership while embedding data security at all organisational levels. The standard is voluntary, but organisations that follow its guidelines can seek ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification.

Shufti Pro’s officials talked about this achievement and emphasised their commitment to keeping the business environment safe from fraudsters. The certificate is valid for scopes such as provider of identity verification, KYB, KYC, and AML service provider, and AI-based facial recognition and biometric verification solutions provider.

Shufti Pro is an AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider that provides KYC, KYB, and AML services in more than 230 countries and territories. Given its ability to verify more than 3000 documents, Shufti Pro authenticates documents in over 150 languages. Through its AI-driven efficient verification services, the company strives to rid the digital marketplace of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.

