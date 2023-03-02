Shufti Pro achieves ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification

Shufti Pro’s officials said they are proud to announce they achieved ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification, proving their dedication and efforts to help organisations fight against fraud. Keeping the business environment safe from fraudsters is what they focus on and will continue to provide IDV services to help organisations fight criminals.
This certificate is valid for the following scopes:
Provider of identity verification;
KYC, KYB, and AML service provider;
AI-based facial recognition and biometric verification solutioprovider.
In February 2022, Funanga partnered with Shufti Pro to prevent and combat fraudulent activities using the latter’s IDV solutions.
Following this collaboration, Funanga will leverage Shufty Pro’s services to strengthen its identity verification process in order to prevent online threads and to meet KYC, KYB, and AML regulations across all its markets.
As ecommerce and digital services continue to grow, as well does the risk of customers becoming victims of fraud. The aim of both companies is to protect and secure users’ information and data while combating online threads such as fraud.
AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider, Shufti Pro, offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories. Given the ability to verify 3000+ documents, Shufti Pro authenticates documents in 150+ languages.. Through its AI-driven efficient verification services, the company aims to create a secure digital marketplace devoid of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.
