AI agents shopping on behalf of real customers often look like bots to traditional bot management tools, which were built to flag non-human browsing and high automation signals. US-based Skyfire and Forter have expanded their partnership to address this. Forter now accepts Skyfire’s Know Your Agent (KYA) tokens, adding agent identity data to its fraud decisions on agentic purchases. The companies report higher checkout success rates on agentic traffic without additional risk.

Separating trusted agents from malicious automation

According to the companies, legacy bot controls block checkouts for genuine agentic traffic, leading to lost revenue. At the same time, fraudsters are trying to exploit agentic commerce by posing as legitimate agents, while AI platforms can mask identity signals. The integration builds on Forter’s Fraud Management for Agentic Commerce capabilities, which now ingest Skyfire’s KYA protocol data. The added signals come as agentic orders across Forter’s network have increased more than fourfold since August 2026.

For Forter merchants, the integration is intended to raise authorisation rates and reduce chargeback exposure, while legitimate agent purchases complete without added friction. The checkout interface does not change, as the new agentic signals pass alongside existing risk data. Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Forter, said agentic commerce fails if retailers cannot tell an authorised buyer from a script imitating one, and the combined approach validates both the AI agent and the underlying consumer.

Jomashop pilot and implications for merchants

The partnership was piloted with Jomashop, a US-based online retailer of watches, jewellery, and accessories. Jomashop had seen bot management tools block much of its agentic traffic, and during the pilot its agentic checkout success rate rose to nearly 100% without an increase in chargebacks. Osher Karnowsky, General Manager of Jomashop.com, said the integration helps the retailer understand who the agent is, who sent it, and whether to trust the transaction.

For agentic commerce platforms, the integration removes the default penalty applied to agent transactions. Craig DeWitt, Co-Founder and Head of Product at Skyfire, said current fraud and security systems were not built to recognise AI agents, and integrating KYA identity into Forter’s decisioning lets merchants separate authorised agents from malicious bots. The companies see the partnership as an early model for identity-first checkout as more commerce traffic comes from software acting for consumers.