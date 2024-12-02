Signifyd partners with DNA Payments

The partnership amplifies the two partners’ transaction intelligence, providing through DNA a precise measure of the level of risk involved with each order and a recommendation to ship it or not depending on that risk. Through these decisions, DNA’s merchant customers are passing cleaner transaction traffic on to their banks, which is one key to keeping their authorisation rates high.

DNA Payments’ intelligence and decisioning provide the payment service provider with a distinct competitive advantage when merchants have an abundance of choices when selecting a payment service provider.

Signifyd’s fraud protection technology has reportedly helped merchants avoid chargebacks, reduce false declines, and eliminate manual review, while demonstrating the ability to increase the number of approved orders by an average of 5% to 9%. Merchants and their technology partners must provide a good buying journey while protecting the enterprise from fraud. While fraud accounted for about 2% of online transactions in 2021, according to an analysis of Signifyd data, merchants routinely reject 14% of orders, many in an overzealous attempt to avoid fraud, according to 451 Research.

Signifyd’s fraud protection technology reportedly avoids detrimental legacy payment practices by relying on machine learning and transaction intelligence to understand the identity and intent behind each order. The solution relies on transaction intelligence from Signifyd’s Commerce Network, a network of thousands of merchants and gateways worldwide.

That intelligence, coupled with dynamic machine learning models, means that Signifyd’s technology can reportedly sort legitimate from fraudulent orders instantly, ensuring that order fulfilment is not delayed by lengthy reviews.

