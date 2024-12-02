Fraud teams using Sift now have even more control and balanced protection against evolving threats and volatile fraud levels.











As businesses continue to face uncertain economic conditions while operating with reduced teams and resources, the ability to control fraud losses matters more. Sift’s augmented Workflows and Scoring capabilities do just that, allowing fraud teams to be proactive and agile, with the ability to make real-time adjustments to fraud operations to quickly prevent attacks and minimise losses.





Workflow Backtesting: Personalised fraud controls for specific customer needs

Sift Workflow is a no-code engine that enables fraud teams to codify risk thresholds, business logic, and dynamic friction into fast, flexible, and automated run-time decisions. When analysts want to update their workflow models with new rules, the Backtesting capability allows them to:

Run historical data through the updated model—‘replay’ a workflow as if the new rule were live, to ensure there are no post-launch surprises;

Analyze the outcome of the backtesting along with helpful data visualisations;

Easily perform the analysis in the Sift Console and publish changes to workflows with high confidence.

Percentile Scoring: More data for risk assessments

In addition to Sift’s existing risk scores, Percentile Scoring offers customers an even more precise indicator of risk. Leveraging a combination of fraud scores and percentile-based scoring provides teams with even more nuanced and accurate insights about changing fraud and abuse patterns, allowing teams to make data-informed adjustments to operations when needed. With Percentile Scoring, Sift customers can:

Choose to see a percentile score, in addition to a risk score, for a more accurate and nuanced assessment;

Quickly adjust fraud operations and block decisions to changing fraud patterns and new data;

Prevent unnecessary automatic blocking on orders and transactions.

Company officials stated that fraud teams are navigating volatile fraud spikes and defending against some the most advanced cybercriminals, all while working to maintain smooth and secure online experiences for their customers. The current fraud landscape requires that businesses have intuitive, reliable ways to make real-time adjustments to fraud operations so they can be both reactive and proactive in their fight against fraud. Sift’s new platform capabilities help risk teams achieve these goals.

