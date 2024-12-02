



With the new offering, Sift aims to support accurate decisions enabled by its Global Data Network, which currently processes over 1 trillion events annually, according to company data. Additionally, the new solution intends to convert identity insights into a cross-dimensional user story, offering embedded context so that risk teams can make more informed decisions.











In addition to launching the Identity Trust XD solution, Sift also partnered with Finix in November 2024 to assist the latter in introducing Advanced Fraud Monitoring. The service integrated with Finix’s security suite via a customisable Sift console, equipping merchants and payment facilitators with a code-free solution to detect, monitor, and prevent fraud. Just a month before that, Sift upgraded its account takeover (ATO) solution, aiming to augment fraud risk protection throughout the entire consumer journey. Among the updates, the company underlined identity-centric accuracy, improved integrations, and advanced controls, among others.





Sift’s Identity Trust XD solution: capabilities and potential benefits

By leveraging Identity Trust XD, Sift’s customers are set to be able to optimise resources, as the service reduces analyst workload with an embedded context that identifies high-risk and trusted users, as well as scale their revenue by accelerating consumer onboarding and transaction acceptance of legitimate users. At the same time, the solution focuses on minimising fraud losses by augmenting fraud decision accuracy with cross-dimensional insights that uncover patterns that cannot be identified by traditional tools. Identity Trust XD also scaled decision confidence by offering deeper insights validated across an array of industry verticals, geographies, and use cases.

Moreover, at the time of writing, Identity Trust XD has already been made available to digital businesses, with them being able to leverage the service through the Sift Console, CIAM-orchestrated workflows, and as an API for internally built fraud decisioning solutions. Commenting on the news, representatives from Sift mentioned that the rollout of Identity Trust XD centres on advancing the industry’s push toward optimised fraud decisioning by embedding cross-dimensional identity intelligence.