Sift updates account takeover fraud solution

Sift’s analysis indicates that this solution helps its clients reduce fraud-related losses by an average of USD 1.9 million per week per customer. The system is designed to protect user accounts from login through to post-transaction activities, targeting the rising incidence of ATO, which accounted for nearly USD 13 billion in losses in 2023.
With the growth of the digital economy, ATO attacks rose by 24% in Q2 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Traditional methods that primarily focus on login-stage defences have proven insufficient, as they often fail to prevent attacks occurring at other stages of user engagement. ATO can sometimes lack dedicated oversight within organizations, leading to gaps in accountability between fraud and security teams. Sift’s solution aims to close these gaps by integrating data and processes accessible to both departments.
Identity-Centric Accuracy: Incorporates AI-driven behavioural analysis and device fingerprinting to assess risk and user intent throughout the customer journey.
Enhanced Integrations: Supports existing Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) systems with low-code integrations, including compatibility with Ping Identity PingOne DaVinci and Okta Auth0, to strengthen identity management across security systems.
Advanced Controls: Provides detailed multi-factor authentication and session monitoring, coupled with pre-configured, industry-specific automation tools.
Sift provides AI-driven fraud prevention for over 700 customers globally, offering solutions built on machine learning and extensive user data networks that process approximately one trillion events annually.
