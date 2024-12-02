Sift introduces updates to Sift Connect

Company customers can now take advantage of low-to-no code integrations with different PSPs including Adyen, Braintree, PayPal, and Stripe, within a new app gallery experience. The updates to Sift Connect create a fraud-fighting command centre meant to facilitate transparency and control.

Sift's new integrations allow merchants to surface chargeback data in real time, helping trust and safety teams to have up-to-date information for manual review and dispute resolution. By pulling together all fraud and chargeback data into one place, Sift wants to help merchants eliminate fraud while streamlining the customer experience.

These features follow Sift’s recently announced integrations with ecommerce platforms Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Shopify, as well as partnerships with chargeback management firms Chargebacks911 and Chargeback Gurus.