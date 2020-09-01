Sections
News

Sift integrates with Shopify to books digital trust and safety for merchants

Wednesday 2 September 2020 14:52 CET | News

US-based fraud prevention company Sift has announced that it has launched a new integration with ecommerce company Shopify.

 

The integration was built in partnership with web and mobile app development agency Mobikasa, and allows Shopify merchants to deliver fast, smooth checkout experiences that drive revenue growth while protecting themselves from fraud. 

By using the Sift app on the Shopify App Store, Shopify merchants can now prevent fraud with the power of Sift’s global network of 34,000 sites and apps, and real-time machine learning – all while streamlining the customer journey.

By activating protection using the Sift app, Shopify merchants can accept more orders, stop chargebacks, and reduce manual review. Machine learning adapts to new fraud patterns in real time, stopping fraud automatically and reducing the need for manual review, even as attack patterns change.


