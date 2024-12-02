Shufti Pro partners with Aconomy





Through this collaboration, both companies aim to improve asset trading on-chain by dematerialising pre-owned real-world assets as asset-backed NFTs. Shufti Pro’s IDV services will be integrated into Aconomy’s platform to conform with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance. Moreover, the integration aims to provide a secure customer onboarding experience, verifying users almost instantly with a high level of accuracy.











The partnership’s objective

The new project aims to increase the asset trade economy in parallel to the traditional economy, where assets are actively utilised, traded, invested, and reinvested. Shufti Pro’s identity verification solutions offer KYC and AML authentication, a service that helps businesses fight ID fraud and provide a secure user onboarding experience. The company’s solution merges human actions with machine learning to deliver increased accuracy.



According to Aconomy’s officials, by integrating Shufti Pro into their systems, the company can streamline the KYC and Know Your Business (KYB) for both asset owners and validators. Shufti Pro’s KYC solution ensures that only individuals who have completed their KYC are onboarded, with the incorporation simplifying the onboarding process and adding an extra layer of security.





The benefits of Shufti Pro’s solutions for Aconomy





Considering the above-mentioned figures, businesses require an ID verification solution that safeguards their customers’ data. Shufti Pro aims to assist blockchain businesses in reinforcing their effort against ID frauds, and the collaboration with Aconomy represents a step toward this regard. Moreover, the partnership allows Aconomy to authenticate customers from several registries, including AML, risk assessment, PEPs, OCR, and sanction lists, to verify if the clients are risk-free to work with.



Shufti Pro’s solution also prompts the user for biometric verification for liveness, deep-fake test, and document verification for tampering validation.



