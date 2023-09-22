Subscribe
Shufti Pro partners with Newton Global

Friday 22 September 2023 15:16 CET | News

ID verification solution provider Shufti Pro has partnered with Newton Global to enhance the latter’s online security and KYC compliance.

Shufti Pro will act as a Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) authenticator for Newton Global, ensuring security in the fintech industry sector and providing a safe user onboarding solution. 

The partnership’s benefits

By integrating Shufti Pro’s solutions, Newton Global’s customers will be guided through a document capture process for tampering authentication, as well as biometric verification for deep-fake and liveness confirmation. Furthermore, the solution will validate the users from several authentic registries, including AML, sanction, media, and PEPs, among others, ensuring KYC/AML compliance and enabling a secure user onboarding experience.

Shufti Pro’s officials highlighted that their main objective is to eliminate ID fraud from the fintech sector, developing client onboarding procedures that automate the verification process of a wide variety of documents. The company’s solutions enable Newton Global to spend less time on verifications, as Shufti Pro’s services complete them near-instantly. Also, they allow the company to focus on improving its core activities and expanding its business. 

About Newton Global

Newton Global offers tailored trading solutions to clients and focuses on serving internationally while driving sustainable investment results. The company enables investors to trade through the Meta 5 and NG platforms, allowing them to buy and sell multiple short-term instruments.

Owned by BNY Mellon, Newton Global delivers outcomes for clients in active equities, income, absolute return, multi-asset solutions, and sustainable portfolios across the Newton strategy range. With offices in London, New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Tokyo, the company provides investment management services to institutional clients, as well as individuals via BNY Mellon. 

Shufti Pro’s latest developments

As an IDV service provider, Shufti Pro offers KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, and currently operates in six international offices. The company launched 17 complimentary ID products, having the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in more than 150 languages. Shufti Pro’s services are available in 230 countries and territories.

Recently, the company entered multiple partnerships, including one with Supercharge at the end of August 2023. Through this alliance, the two companies want to develop digital solutions and software, while ensuring security and KYC, KYB, and AML compliance.

Moreover, during the same period, Shufti Pro launched its e-IDV solution, aiming to redefine verification in the IDV landscape. The service seeks to support businesses in eliminating fraudulent activities effectively while ensuring adherence to KYC and AML regulations. Some of the solution’s features include liveness detection, facial detection, and document authentication.

For more information about Shufti Pro, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Shufti Pro

Discover all the Company news on Shufti Pro and other articles related to Shufti Pro in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





