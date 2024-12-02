Shufti Pro partners up with Team4UA

With the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, an estimated 10 million people have had to leave their homes, which resulted in increased violence and trafficking across the country. Team4UA’s goal is to provide care and humanitarian aid to citizens in need, while also ensuring their safety. To reduce the possibility of malicious interference, the charity must run ID and background checks on volunteers that apply to work with them, the partnership with Shufti Pro allowing them to have an efficient hiring process that results in an acceleration of the charity’s support distribution.

Shufti Pro’s service is designed to provide end-to-end verification in a precise manner. Having an ease of integration, the platform is one of the only of its kind available for use in Ukraine. Team4UA representatives have stated that with them needing a large operating team of volunteers, a secure, accurate, and efficient system is needed when performing checks. The Shufti Pro partnership enabled them to eliminate manual ID verification and focus on delivering humanitarian aid support to an extensive number of people and to expand its charity capacity.

Having been operating in Ukraine since February 2022, the global humanitarian foundation has provided support for 400,000 Ukrainian citizens and is expected to reach 500,000 within the next two months due to the newly implemented volunteer verification capabilities. Having become an official WFP’s (World Food Programme) partner in August 2022, Team4UA is looking to introduce disruptive technologies into humanitarian emergency response by adapting IT solutions to manage humanitarian activities.











About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering know your customer (KYC), know your business (KYB), and anti-money laundering (AML) services to help businesses in the finance and banking, ecommerce, cryptocurrency, healthcare, and education sectors onboard customers. Having launched 17 identity verification products with the ability to verify ID documents in over 150 languages, Shufti Pro helps serve customers in more than 230 countries and territories.

In March 2022, Shufti Pro announced that they secured USD 20 million in a Series A funding, capital to be used at expanding and augmenting its product suite. Following the need for flexible and compliant solutions for onboarding, background checks, and management that operates across borders, the company offers solutions with capabilities such as automation and customisation.

In June 2021, Shufti Pro rolled out a Chinese website to meet the demand for its online ID verification and document authentication services in China and provide Chinese businesses with the option of performing native language ID verification with API integration in their existing systems.

For more information about Shufti Pro, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.