Shufti Pro rolls out website in Chinese for document authentication services in China

Wednesday 16 June 2021 14:31 CET | News

Global ID verification service provider Shufti Pro has launched a Chinese website to meet the demand for its online ID verification and document authentication services in China.

Documents that can be authenticated through automated document verification include the Chinese resident identity card, passport, driver’s licence, and other official ID documents. The new website aims to bridge the gap in the Chinese IDV market and remove existing language barriers. Through the website, Shufti Pro has provided Chinese businesses with a chance to perform native language ID verification with API integration in their existing systems.

The China-centric website assists existing Chinese customers and prospective clients to navigate through the website to understand the products and features. This will allow them to make informed decisions when choosing an IDV provider.


Keywords: product launch, identity verification, KYC, digital identity, API
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: China
