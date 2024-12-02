SEON's footprint expansion steps up protection from fraudsters

The company’s system leverages phone and email information, enabling businesses to have a 360° view of potential customers. By analysing the digital footprints of customers, SEON is able to identify signs of fraud, which include throwaway email addresses and temporary phone numbers that are lacking any discernible history of activity.

By enlarging its digital and social footprint checks, SEON is providing users with augmented insights into who their customers are. Thanks to the update, the company’s solution is now able to check email and phone addresses across more than 50 platforms, with new additions including Adobe, Disney+, Netflix, Patreon, and Quora.

With this ability, fraud managers can design fraud prevention strategies and gain additional, real-time insights that allow them to make more accurate risk decisions, according to the press release. Additionally, the new update includes the ability to analyse social and digital platforms common within certain regions, giving businesses more local data touchpoints when dealing with international operations.

For more information about SEON, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.