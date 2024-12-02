SEON partners with Provenir





The partnership between SEON and Provenir will help organisations to build new fraud prevention solutions.

With its technology, Provenir provides an artificial intelligence-powered decisioning platform that can assess risk in areas like identity, credit, and fraud.

The Provenir Marketplace provides organisations with a one-stop data hub that makes it easy to access information covering Open Banking, KYC/KYB, fraud, credit risk, verifications, social media, collections, affordability, and more. This fintech data and business intelligence ecosystem brings together offerings from data vendors around the globe into one cloud solution for data consumption.

SEON’s system can establish an individual’s digital footprint based on their email address, phone number, IP address, or location in real-time. This GDPR-compliant approach to analysing a user’s digital footprint helps companies to accept more transactions while blocking fraudulent ones. This service provides secure customer identification, while not interfering with the optimal customer journey.

By partnering via the Provenir Marketplace, SEON and Provenir are helping businesses to better defend against fraud.

