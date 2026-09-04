SEON has partnered with Exist Software Labs to bring fraud prevention, identity verification, and AML compliance technology to the Philippines.

The agreement gives Exist's clients access to SEON's platform, which combines fraud detection, transaction monitoring, identity checks, and compliance reporting in a single system. Exist, a Philippines-based technology and systems integration firm, will handle the deployment and integration of SEON's technology within clients' existing infrastructure.

Platform capabilities

Through the partnership, Exist can offer its client base SEON's full suite of tools, covering fraud detection and risk scoring, customer and payment screening, AML transaction monitoring, identity verification, case management, and reporting. The company also positions its AI capabilities as tools for identifying fraud networks, generating detection rules, and drafting regulatory reports, with an option for client teams to connect their own AI tools to SEON's risk data through direct integration.

For Exist, the arrangement extends its existing systems integration and software development services into fraud and compliance technology, allowing it to deploy SEON's platform for clients without requiring them to build equivalent capabilities from scratch.

Market context

According to SEON, the Philippines represents one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital financial services markets. As transaction volumes shift further online across banking, payments, ecommerce and iGaming, organisations operating in the region face increasing exposure to fraud alongside tightening compliance obligations. The partnership is aimed at organisations in these sectors that require fraud monitoring and AML processes to keep pace with growing transaction volumes and evolving regulatory expectations.

Troy Nyi Nyi, SVP and GM, APAC, SEON, said the company aims to help organisations bring fragmented fraud and compliance signals into a single view and act on them more quickly, adding that many organisations currently manage this risk across disconnected tools. The partnership adds to SEON's expansion across the Asia-Pacific region, where the company reports increased activity over the past year.

Given the region’s financial growth, alongside scam opportunities, other companies have also invested in fraud prevention services across Southeast Asia. For instance, earlier in 2026, TrustDecision scaled its agentic capabilities for financial businesses in the region, offering AI-driven automation to credit risk and fraud detection systems.