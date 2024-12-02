SEON becomes part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Programme

This programme was created specifically for AWS partners, such as SEON, who provide software solutions that operate on or integrate with AWS infrastructure.

Some of the primary advantages for prospects and customers following this development include:

SEON is easily accessible through the AWS Marketplace.

Support for SEON is available through AWS field sellers, serving millions of active AWS customers worldwide.

Integration with AWS is streamlined, facilitating a smoother process.

SEON licences can be deployed and managed effortlessly via AWS.

This integration aims to underscore the company's commitment to delivering real-time, end-to-end fraud prevention services to our customers.

Selection for the AWS ISV Accelerate programme requires meeting stringent industry criteria, which aims to assure SEON's customers that they can operate their businesses confidently with a flexible and robust risk prevention solution. AWS conducted thorough evaluations, including assessments of customer satisfaction and the efficacy of SEON's fraud prevention and detection platform.

In the company press release, representatives from SEON expressed their satisfaction with the programme, and described these new developments as a hallmark of uncompromising standards, reinforcing further confidence and confirmation for customers in choosing a scalable anti-fraud solution for their business.

What else has been going on with SEON?

In October 2023, SEON announced the launch of its suite of fraud prevention solutions on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

Through this, businesses could access the company’s fraud management platform which integrates tools that detect and prevent potential threats. SEON’s AI-based solution enables companies to improve their ecommerce risk assessment accuracy, reduce false declines, and block fraudsters before they act.

Developed around a scoring engine, SEON’s platform allows businesses to leverage automated, real-time data checks to determine the likelihood of a user being fraudulent. The solution uses advanced data enrichment technology and can analyse approximately 50 data sources ranging from social media platforms to public databases to validate a person’s identity via one API call.

In February 2023, SEON released a report that offered businesses and individuals insights into 2023 fraud trends, leveraging internal data from its fraud prevention platform. Entitled ‘Fraud Trends 2023: What They Really Mean for Fraudsters and Your Business’, the publication showcased that fraud was not only on the rise in the online space, but that online fraudsters had begun targeting higher amounts of money and they are doing so in an increasingly sophisticated manner.

For more information about SEON, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.