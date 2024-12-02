SEON and Lucinity partner to boost AML compliance and fraud management

Lucinity’s AML solution leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support human insights, delivering improved efficiency and productivity for compliance risk professionals. At the same time, Lucinity will integrate SEON’s fraud prevention solution, providing its customers with holistic compliance risk services from transaction monitoring to real-time fraud detection.

SEON was founded in 2017 and, since then, has served over 5,000 clients worldwide. Its solution is designed to simplify fraud management by flagging fraudulent transactions in seconds. The company offers real-time credit card payments monitoring to detect fraudulent or risky behaviour through intellectual property (IP), social media monitoring, and device fingerprinting.

For more information about SEON, check its company profile in The Paypers' Company Database.