Through this partnership, organisations can benefit from the combined output of KPMG cyber response services and the SentinelOne Singularity XDR in order to mitigate risk and prepare responses against advanced threats.

The solutions provided by KPMG and SentinelOne aim to protect against the loss of intellectual property, customer data and other sensitive information that can cause financial and reputational harm. However, companies that have fallen victim to an attack can also benefit from the new integration.

To be specific, these companies can leverage the KPMG Digital Responder (KDR) combined with Singularity XDR’s data ingest in order to correlate data and enable response teams to go back in time and perform enterprise forensics and understand the root cause of attacks. The collaboration between the two companies can help entities to contain breaches, fix impacted assets, and return to productivity as quickly as possible.

According to SentinelOne representatives cited by financialit.net, the future of cyber security is autonomous, and by partnering with KPMG, the company can help enterprises to equip themselves in order to be able to face emerging cybersecurity threats.

KPMG officials cited by the same source highlighted that their technology is able to deliver a speedy incident response as well as proactive cyber security readiness services that ensure enterprises remain protected and are less at risk.

Other developments from SentinelOne and KPMG

In May 2022, SentinelOne partnered with global managed security services provider (MSSP) SecurityHQ. Through this partnership, SecurityHQ’s Managed Endpoint Security Services leveraged the power of their global security operation centres and combined with SentinelOne’s technology in order to detect known signature-based and unknown behavioural-based threats across all known MITRE ATT&CK TTPs.

SecurityHQ’s 24/7 SOC Managed Endpoint service, offered by SentinelOne, is delivered through a single agent that tracks code in real-time while Active EDR applies ML-based behavioural scoring to all events to track the root cause.

In November 2022, US-based core banking platform Finxact partnered with KPMG to promote embedded finance changes and modernisation of the banking core. Through this partnership, KPMG advised customers on the Finxact platform and helped them in their digital transformation journey.

Officials from KPMG have stated in the official press release that ambient banks, fintechs, and transaction-focused banks are all tackling unique challenges that can be addressed using modern infrastructures.

KPMG aimed to help entities on the Finxact platform reach new markets, embed finance solutions, or improve unit economics. The partnership between the two companies helped with the integration of KPMG’s digital design and systems integration competencies with Finxact’s core banking platform.