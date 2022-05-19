|
SecurityHQ partners SentinelOne for global cyber security offerings

Thursday 19 May 2022 14:23 CET | News

Global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) SecurityHQ have announced their partnership with cyber security solutions provider SentinelOne.

SecurityHQ's Managed Endpoint Security Service uses the power of their global Security Operation Centers, combined with SentinelOne’s technology for detecting known signature-based and unknown behavioural-based threats across all known MITRE ATT&CK TTPs. 

The solution comes with a US patent technology, Windows compatible remediation feature, to roll-back any alteration, deletion or encryption to sensitive documents or data volumes, as a result of a successful breach or ransomware attack.

SecurityHQ’s  24/7 SOC Managed Endpoint service, offered by SentinelOne, is delivered through a single agent that tracks code in real time while Active EDR applies ML-based behavioural scoring to all events to track the root cause.

