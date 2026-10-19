Sweden-based bank SEB has agreed to pay USD 33 million to the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS). The payment follows a DFS review of the anti-money laundering (AML) procedures in SEB’s Baltic operations between 2015 and 2019. According to the bank, the review examined its former customer due diligence and transaction monitoring processes in the region.

US reviews of historical AML measures concluded

SEB said the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has also concluded its own review and has not taken any action. With both reviews completed, the bank said all US matters relating to its historical AML measures are now closed. The DOJ outcome means the DFS payment is the only financial consequence SEB has disclosed from the US reviews of its Baltic operations.

Both reviews focused on customer due diligence and transaction monitoring, two of the processes banks rely on to know who their customers are and to oversee the flow of funds through their accounts. SEB described the procedures under review as former ones, and the period examined ended in 2019. The settlement therefore addresses how the bank’s Baltic operations handled these controls several years ago, rather than any finding about its current processes.

Limited financial impact expected

SEB will recognise the cost of the settlement in its operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2026. The bank said it expects the payment to have a limited financial impact on its results. It has also kept its full-year cost target unchanged, which indicates that the settlement does not alter the expense outlook it had already communicated for the year.

The agreement closes the US regulatory chapter on SEB’s historical Baltic AML procedures, seven years after the end of the period under review. For the bank, the combination of a single DFS payment and no action from the DOJ provides clarity on its remaining exposure in the US over the issue. The case also shows that AML reviews in banking can take years to conclude, with regulators examining past customer due diligence and monitoring practices well after those processes have been replaced.