



The IPO surpassed initial estimates of 50 million shares priced between USD 19 and USD 21, with SailPoint pricing its IPO at USD 23 per share. This resulted in the company raising USD 1.38 billion for itself and Thoma Bravo, which acquired SailPoint back in April 2022 for USD 6.9 billion. At that time, Thoma Bravo paid USD 65.25 per share in cash, increasing the cybersecurity company’s stock by 29%.











SailPoint began trading on 13 February 2025 on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘SAIL’, with it seeing a strong investor demand, in turn triggering an upsized offering. This further solidified SailPoint’s status as a player in the identity security market.

Furthermore, this offering represents SailPoint’s second IPO, with the company first going public back in 2017 on the New York Stock Exchange, where it traded for five years before Thoma Bravo acquired it. Now, SailPoint’s IPO included 60 million shares. This was divided into two parts, with the company offering 57.5 million shares, mainly leveraging the proceeds to pay down debt, and 2.5 million shares which were sold by Thoma Bravo. The latter, however, retained a majority stake in SailPoint.





SailPoint’s offering

With its operations based in Austin, Texas, SailPoint centres its efforts on identity security for businesses, with a focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to serve its users. The company works on automating the supervision and regulation of access, facilitating the correct connection between identities and resources. As part of its offering, it delivers an identity platform that integrates with pre-existing systems and workflows, providing a complete view of all identities and their access. Additionally, SailPoint’s solution adjusts based on the size, speed, and environmental needs of enterprises, with the cybersecurity firm supporting businesses in establishing a foundation based on identity security.