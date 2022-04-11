Thoma Bravo acquires SailPoint for USD 6.9 bln

SailPoint was founded in 2005 and provides software for identity and access management to help organisations mitigate security risks. It went public in 2017 and, as per the acquisition offer, Thoma Bravo will pay USD 65.25 per share in cash, raising the cybersecurity company’s stock by 29%. The transaction is set to close in the second half of 2022.
Thoma Bravo continues its string of deals, following a USD 10.7 billion purchase of Anaplan, a software company, and the acquisition of cybersecurity company Proofpoint for nearly USD 12.3 billion, in 2021. According to its website, Thoma Bravo counts for 24 security-focused companies in its portfolio so far.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions