Regula has partnered with Indicio to introduce tamper-proof verifiable credentials that optimise document issuance and biometric identity verification.

This collaboration between Regula and Indicio delivers an optimal infrastructure for creating, storing, and verifying identities, supported by some of the more secure verification technologies available.

Regula offers a server-side document NFC verification as part of its Regula Document Readers SDK. This feature is backed by the company’s identity document template database, which currently includes 15.000 templates of IDs issued in 252 countries and territories.

By integrating Indicio’s field and decentralised identity technology, Regula can transform the validation of identity documents into user-held, tamper-proof verifiable credentials for instant and augmented verification. This collaboration enables both companies to provide a range of globally interoperable digital identity solutions for businesses and governments.

By joining forces, Regula and Indicio aim to deploy verifiable credentials across various formats, including those specified by the European Union’s Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI), Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) following International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) specifications, W3C credentials, and the mobile document/mobile driving licence format (ISO 18013-5, mdoc/mDL).

Indicio will offer its mobile wallet SDK customers Regula’s biometric and document verification technology to provide identity assurance, aligning with the optimal level needed for KYC, payments, digital finance, and travel and hospitality. The combination of Regula and Indicio technology can track the latest challenges in biometric identity fraud and generative AI deepfakes.

Addressing the regulations regarding data privacy

In May 2025, Regula extended its personal data masking capability to Regula Forensic Studio (RFS), a software that powered forensic devices. The new addition aimed to help organizations utilising it stay ahead of changing regulations regarding data privacy. The update supported users in protecting personal data with a single click, meeting ever-growing privacy needs and demands without disrupting productivity and workflows.