



RFS is a software that powers forensic devices, and the new addition aims to help organisations utilising it stay ahead of changing regulations regarding data privacy. The update supports users to protect personal data with a single click, meeting ever-growing privacy needs and demands without disrupting productivity and workflows.











Personal data masking for forensic teams

The personal data hiding capability was previously available only on the Regula Document Reader SDK. Now, users can blur their personal data by clicking ‘Depersonalise’ in the RFS menu.

The upgrade comes as Regula’s global survey reported that 28% of companies cite regulatory compliance as the primary reason for implementing identity verification solutions. Among large companies, this number rises to 35%.

The new capability allows document experts to blur PII such as names, photos, and ID numbers directly within the forensic workflows, ensuring that sensitive data is handled responsibly while meeting global regulatory requirements such as GDPR, CCPA, and others.

In addition to the data masking feature, RFS offers over 40 new updates focused on speed and customisation. These include yellow dot analysis for trading document origins and detecting unauthorised duplicates, pre-light-source gamma correction and full-spectrum HDR imaging to improve clarity, and video screen capture and camera recording capabilities for team training and case reviews. It also offers 20% faster insights, digital zoom that expands up to 16x, and the ability to generate composite images under various lighting conditions, among others.

The RFS now supports Rocky and Debian Linux distributions, expanding deployment options, and delivers three options for different examination tasks, including real-time viewing without frame skipping, high-resolution capture, and an expanded A4 field-of-view mode.

Regula’s forensic tools are aimed at professionals who handle sensitive identity documents. They help with privacy compliance, data masking, and ID verification. These capabilities enable users to anonymise personal information during analysis, enabling secure and compliant workflows for audits, training, or database creation, without sacrificing accuracy or productivity.