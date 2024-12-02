



Through this collaboration, Pledg, which focuses on BNPL financing, and its portfolio of partners are set to be able to deliver advanced customer pre-screening capabilities while also ensuring an optimised purchasing experience for consumers and preventing credit fraud. The initiative comes amidst a boost in consumers looking for financial flexibility and the option to divide the cost of their purchases. Considering these circumstances, the need for fraud protection against synthetic identity fraud has also substantially expanded.











In addition to joining forces with Pledg, Trustfull was also selected by Scalapay in December 2024 to mitigate fraud in BNPL services across Europe. At that time, the two companies planned to solidify fraud prevention operations across Scalapay’s network of European markets by leveraging Trustfull’s platform to identify bad actors and eliminate first payment defaults.





Mitigating fraud in BNPL

Utilising open-source intelligence and real-time analysis of user contact details, Trustfull focuses on detecting any suspicious activity early and preventing the progression of fraudulent applications. The company’s technology examines digital signals, including email addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses, browser, and device data, to analyse user risk in real time. With this, BNPL providers are set to be able to accurately identify high-risk applicants without negatively impacting the customer experience for low-risk users.

Furthermore, Pledg delivers its solutions to a range of clients operating in both the B2C and B2B sectors, with the company being committed to augmenting conversion rates and scaling sales via secure and optimised financing solutions. Commenting on the partnership with Trustfull, representatives from Pledg underlined that, with Trustfull’s checks, their company can achieve its dual objective of solidifying its fraud prevention controls while maintaining conversion rates across all its channels. Additionally, Trustfull highlighted its commitment to assisting Pledg’s development strategy through accurate pre-screening that reduces risk, safeguards customers, and prevents financial losses.